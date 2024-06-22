Punishments set out for separatist activities

The guidelines state that such criminal acts include advocating for Taiwan's entry into international organizations limited to sovereign states or engaging in official exchanges and military contacts abroad to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" in the international community.

Criminal behaviour also encompasses distorting or falsifying facts about Taiwan being a part of China in fields such as education, culture, history and the media, or suppressing political parties, groups or individuals supporting peaceful cross-Strait relations and national unity, according to the document.

For ringleaders or those committing significant crimes, life imprisonment or a term of imprisonment of more than 10 years can be imposed, with the possibility of the death penalty for those causing particularly severe harm to the country and the people, it said.

Active participants may face imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, while others involved may receive sentences of up to three years, detention, control, or deprivation of political rights, it added.

For cases requiring a prompt trial, with conditions for the application of absentee trial procedures, a trial should be scheduled, the document said.

Chen, the spokesman, said that imposing criminal punishments on die-hard separatists and safeguarding core national interests is a common practice in countries around the world.

The guidelines indicate that criminal punishment measures target only a very small number of individuals whose behaviour is egregious and whose separatist activities are rampant, as well as the crimes of secession and incitement to secession they commit, he said, adding that "this does not involve the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots".

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China has decided to take countermeasures against entities and senior executives of the missile company Lockheed Martin after the United States recently once again announced the sale of weapons to the Taiwan region.

The measures include freezing the company's properties.