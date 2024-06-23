Over 1,000 pilgrims died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials say

More than half of the fatalities were people from Egypt, according to two officials in Cairo, where authorities said they had revoked the licenses of 16 travel agencies that helped unauthorized pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the deaths during the pilgrimage, which is required of every able Muslim once in their life.

The Egyptian government announced the death of 31 authorised pilgrims due to chronic diseases during this year’s Hajj but didn’t offer an official tally for other pilgrims.

However, a Cabinet official said that at least 630 other pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia on visit visas, with most of the dead at the morgue of the Emergency Complex in Mecca’s Al-Muaisem neighbourhood. Confirming the tally, an Egyptian diplomat said most of the dead have been buried in Saudi Arabia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.