Indonesia eyes US$8bil from durian trade to Chinese market

Recently, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, visited China to deepen bilateral trade.

Luhut highlighted the potential export value of durian to China, which could amount to US$8 billion, on his official social media account on Tuesday.

Amid the growing demand for exotic fruit in the Chinese market, the Indonesian government has made an arrangement involving the Beijing Genomics Institute to conduct a study to ensure high-quality durians for export, as one of the steps to achieve the target.

Luhut also said the Indonesian government was already building about 100 hectares of durian plantations situated in the provinces of North Sumatra and West Papua and was planning to build more in other provinces, including in Central Sulawesi.