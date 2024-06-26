Indonesia eyes US$8bil from durian trade to Chinese market

Recently, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, visited China to deepen bilateral trade.
Luhut highlighted the potential export value of durian to China, which could amount to US$8 billion, on his official social media account on Tuesday.
Amid the growing demand for exotic fruit in the Chinese market, the Indonesian government has made an arrangement involving the Beijing Genomics Institute to conduct a study to ensure high-quality durians for export, as one of the steps to achieve the target.
Luhut also said the Indonesian government was already building about 100 hectares of durian plantations situated in the provinces of North Sumatra and West Papua and was planning to build more in other provinces, including in Central Sulawesi.
Those locations, he believed, can grow durian trees that can produce durians demanded by the Chinese market.
According to data from Statistics Indonesia, the archipelago last year produced up to 1.85 million tonnes of durians and more than 50 per cent of total production came from the island of Java. East Java province is reported to be the largest durian producer in the country, with production amounting to more than 480,000 tonnes last year.
JAKARTA: Indonesia, one of the world's leading producers and exporters of durian, aims to increase the value of its durian farming across the archipelago, particularly for the Chinese market. To achieve this, the country plans to conduct further research on "the king of fruits" and expand its plantations, reported Xinhua.
Recently, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, visited China to deepen bilateral trade.
Luhut highlighted the potential export value of durian to China, which could amount to US$8 billion, on his official social media account on Tuesday.
Amid the growing demand for exotic fruit in the Chinese market, the Indonesian government has made an arrangement involving the Beijing Genomics Institute to conduct a study to ensure high-quality durians for export, as one of the steps to achieve the target.
Luhut also said the Indonesian government was already building about 100 hectares of durian plantations situated in the provinces of North Sumatra and West Papua and was planning to build more in other provinces, including in Central Sulawesi.
Those locations, he believed, can grow durian trees that can produce durians demanded by the Chinese market.
According to data from Statistics Indonesia, the archipelago last year produced up to 1.85 million tonnes of durians and more than 50 per cent of total production came from the island of Java. East Java province is reported to be the largest durian producer in the country, with production amounting to more than 480,000 tonnes last year.
Xinhua