Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kakao founder over alleged stock manipulation

“We express our regret over the prosecution’s decision to file an arrest warrant. Kim has never ordered nor tolerated any forms of illegal actions tied to the purchase of shares in SM Entertainment,” the statement read. "It was a legitimate stock purchase on the market in a bid to expand the company portfolio."

Kim admitted that he was informed of plans to acquire shares in SM Entertainment, but denied knowledge of details surrounding the purchase plan.

Prosecutors have accused Kim and other Kakao executives of inflating SM Entertainment’s share price above Hybe’s tender offer price by funnelling in some 240 billion won ($174 million) and purchasing shares at higher prices. The purchases were carried out on 553 occasions in mid-to-late February last year. Kakao also failed to report its stake during the bidding war, prosecutors added.