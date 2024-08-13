Carmakers in South Korea advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs

Hyundai-Kia and BMW Korea have voluntarily disclosed the battery manufacturers for their EV lineups in the last few days.

To further ease any lingering fears, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia have stepped up and announced Tuesday that they will offer free inspections for all EV owners at their service centres.

“We understand the concerns our customers might have, and we’re here to support them every step of the way to ensure their EVs are safe and reliable,” said a Hyundai official.

The government will encourage all automakers in Korea to jump on board with this initiative, suggesting that free safety checks should be available to every EV owner, no matter what brand they drive. This proactive step is meant to reassure the public while the government works on a more detailed plan to prevent EV fires, which is expected to be announced next month.

Starting Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz EV owners can bring their cars into service centres nationwide for a free battery inspection. Owners will get a text message reminding them to take advantage of this offer.

Hyundai-Kia's free inspection service began on Aug. 8 for Hyundai and Aug. 9 for Kia. Hyundai and Genesis owners can access inspections at 22 premium High Tech and 1,234 authorized Bluehands service centres, while Kia owners can visit 18 manufacturer service centres and 757 authorized Auto Q service centres across the country.

Technicians in these centres will examine critical components, including insulation resistance, voltage deviation, cooling systems, and potential damage to cables and connectors. The companies have not yet announced an end date for this free inspection program.

The government is also planning to carry out emergency inspections of fire fighting facilities in underground parking lots, such as sprinklers that could play a critical role in mitigating fires, especially in larger buildings that could suffer greater damage in case of accidents.

Moon Joon-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network