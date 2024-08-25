French authorities arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at a Paris airport

Pavel Durov, a dual citizen of France and Russia, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1.

Investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, attached to the French customs department, notified Durov that he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said.

French prosecutors declined to comment on Durov’s arrest when contacted by The Associated Press on Sunday, in line with regulations during an ongoing investigation.

French media reported that Durov, 39, was the subject of an arrest warrant on allegations that his platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offences. The reports said that the warrant was issued by France at the request of the special unit at the country’s interior ministry in charge of investigating crimes against minors, including online sexual exploitation, such as possession and distribution of child sexual abuse content and grooming for sexual purposes.

Durov’s representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Telegram was founded by Durov and his brother in the wake of the Russian government’s crackdown after mass pro-democracy protests that rocked Moscow at the end of 2011 and 2012.

The demonstrations prompted Russian authorities to clamp down on the digital space, adopting regulations that forced internet providers to block websites and cellphone operators from storing call records and messages that could be shared with security services.