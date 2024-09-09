South korea begins robot delivery service for 1st time as food delivery app

The service was introduced in the Songdo district of Incheon, about 40 kilometres west of Seoul, with plans for nationwide expansion in the future, according to Yogiyo.
It is the first robot delivery service by a South Korean food delivery app.
The self-driving delivery robots will operate within a 1.2-kilometre radius of participating restaurants, delivering food to locations such as apartment complexes, universities and office buildings.
The robots can only make one delivery per trip, the company explained.
Its delivery robots can travel at a maximum speed of 5.76 km per hour according to related laws and slow down when they sense a person or a structure ahead or drive on a narrow road.
Yogiyo said it has tested the robots' self-driving capabilities in collaboration with autonomous robot service provider Neubility.
Yonhap
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network