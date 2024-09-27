Maris tells Biden Thailand ready to strengthen ties with US

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.
Maris shook hands with Biden and reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to work closely with the US to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations. The occasion was a reception hosted by the US president and First Lady Jill Biden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Relations between the two countries span nearly two centuries. Their cooperation encompasses defence, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.
Maris also thanked Biden for warmly welcoming participants at UNGA 79 and reiterated Thailand's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in the future.