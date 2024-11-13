Thai and Chinese youths discover shared heritage

Warisara was among 11 Thai youths who participated in a three-week study camp at Shenyang Ligong University in Liaoning province from October 10 to 31.

During the event, young people from China and Thailand were fascinated by the resemblance between their cultures.

In one cultural exchange class, for example, Warisara explained to her Chinese peers that when meeting teachers, Thai people press their palms together, with the height of the pressed palms signifying respect: for elders, hands are raised to chest level; for peers, they remain at the abdomen.

"Thai greeting etiquette is as nuanced as our traditional custom of bowing to elders," said Zhang Yunshan, a Chinese student at Shenyang Ligong University. "The deeper the bow, the greater the respect shown."

In an art class, Warisara presented a series of traditional Thai dance masks and pointed to a red one. She explained that it represents the Hindu monkey god, Hanuman, as red symbolizes bravery and loyalty. "In Thai traditional performances, mask colours convey character traits," she said.