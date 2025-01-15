China\'s Spring Festival travel rush begins with record 9 billion trips expected

Over 510 million passenger trips will be handled by the country's railways during the period, with an average of 12.75 million trips daily, an increase of 5.5 per cent compared with the previous year. About 10.3 million train trips are expected to be made on Tuesday.

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. plans to operate more than 14,000 passenger trains daily, providing an additional 500,000 seats per day. Ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush, a total of 185 new Fuxing bullet trains have been put into service nationwide, capable of reaching speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour.

On Tuesday, Shenyang railway station was abuzz with activity as travellers bustled through the halls, many rolling suitcases and some laden with gifts for family reunions.

"Although it is only the first day of the Spring Festival travel rush, the daily passenger flow has already hit 53,000," said Cai Jiakun, who works at the railway station.

Meanwhile, China's civil aviation sector is set to handle a record 90 million passenger trips during the holiday travel season. The sector will operate an average of 18,500 flights per day, an 8.4 per cent increase from 2024.

NEW TRIPS, NEW FACES

This year marks the first Spring Festival travel rush since the Chinese New Year was added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list, as well as the first with an extended eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

"The combined effect of these factors will further stimulate demand for travels related to family reunions and tourism," said Yang Zhusong, an associate researcher at Tsinghua University.

In the city of Wuhan, a key transport hub in Central China, the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport is expected to handle 3.76 million passenger trips during the holiday travel rush, up 14.6 per cent year on year.

"Ice and snow destinations such as Harbin, Changchun and Shenyang, as well as sunny coastal locations like Haikou, Sanya, Hong Kong and Singapore, are the most popular routes from Wuhan," said Wu Chengkai, deputy general manager of the airport.

Online travel giant Ctrip reported a 51-percent year-on-year increase in searches for overseas trips ahead of Chunyun. Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Southeast Asia emerged as the top destinations. Searches for Japan and the ROK more than doubled from last year.

Interest in long-haul travel is also growing, with searches for destinations in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America increasing by more than 50 per cent.

Spring Festival is also seeing an increase in foreign visitors, with travel orders from international tourists surging by 203 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, partly thanks to China's expansion of its visa-free transit policy to permit eligible foreign travellers to stay in the country for 240 hours.

An improved payment environment, bilingual signage and various other supports have enhanced the convenience of travelling in China for foreign tourists. The 12306 China Railway online ticketing platform, now accessible to international users, enables them to explore both bustling urban centres and remote destinations with ease.

On Tuesday, Polish student Ratajczak Paulina Magdalena boarded a flight from Shanghai to Northeast China's Liaoning province. "This is my first time experiencing the Spring Festival travel rush," she said. "There are a lot of people but they are in good order."

She plans to bring her mother and friends to explore different cities and celebrate the Spring Festival by visiting festive fairs and enjoying lantern displays.

German businessman Wolf Steffen, 58, and his wife drove more than 1,400 kilometres from Nanjing, the capital of East China's Jiangsu province, to Fuxin in Liaoning for their Spring Festival vacation.

His car is a NEV. "NEVs are environmentally friendly and China's infrastructure is very good," he said, explaining his chosen transportation method.

Steffen has been impressed by chunyun. "It was spectacular. Everyone is heading home, just as we did for Christmas. The tradition is heart-warming."

For Liu Limei, a professor at the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics, the significance of chunyun goes beyond the journey itself. "Amid the 9 billion journeys being made, we see the advancements in transportation, the growth of the economy, a longing for home and a yearning for a better life."

Xinhua

China Daily

Asia News Network