Bhutan introduces BuddhaBot: AI for Buddhism

Monks and nuns of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan will soon have access to “BuddhaBot Plus”, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot designed to answer questions from a Buddhist perspective in English.

BuddhaBot Plus is a generative Buddhist dialogue AI, created to offer in-depth explanations of Buddhist teachings. Built on advanced deep-learning models, it generates high-quality responses by analysing data from ancient Buddhist texts.

The BuddhaBot AI is said to provide an opportunity for nuns and monks to expand their knowledge about Buddhism, while also contributing to the flourishing of Buddha Dharma.

The initiative is a joint pilot project between Bhutan’s Central Monastic Body, Japan’s Kyoto University and Teraverse Co Ltd. The agreement for the project was signed recently in Japan.

Under the terms, the parties will work together to test and improve the English version of BuddhaBot, create usage guidelines for monastic institutions in Bhutan, and gradually roll out the chatbot.

“As a pilot project, we have identified students from institutes such as Tango Buddhist College and the Institute of Science of Mind to begin using BuddhaBot,” said Choten Dorji, Secretary of the Council for Administration and Development Affairs of Bhutan. “We will test it for six months, and if successful, we will expand it to other monastic institutions.”