Japan sells 141,796 tons of reserve rice in auction

The weighted average of the auctioned rice prices came to 21,217 yen per 60 kilograms.

The rice is expected to hit store shelves as early as late this month.

"If such a large amount is released onto the market, the supply-demand balance will naturally improve to a certain extent, and I expect that consumers will approve the result," agriculture minister Taku Eto told a press conference, expressing confidence that rice prices will fall.