Japanese Astronaut Onishi arrives at ISS

About 90 minutes after the spacecraft of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, docked with the ISS, the connecting hatch was opened.

Onishi was the first to enter the ISS. He hugged the waiting ISS crew, rejoicing at their arrival. "I was able to return to the ISS with lots of energy," Onishi said in Japanese at a ceremony held later.

"From tomorrow, I'll work hard on various tasks, including science at the (Japanese experiment module) Kibo."