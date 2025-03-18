Japanese Prince Hisahito graduates from high school

The 18-year-old prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, is scheduled to enter the University of Tsukuba in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, next month to study at the College of Biological Sciences of the institute's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.
On Tuesday, Prince Hisahito, wearing a suit, arrived at the high school around 8.15am.
Asked by reporters about his high school life, the prince said with a smile: "I spent three fulfilling years studying and engaging in extracurricular activities. I am deeply grateful to all the people who supported me, including my teachers and friends."
After attending Ochanomizu University Kindergarten and then elementary and junior high schools affiliated with the university, Prince Hisahito enrolled in the University of Tsukuba-affiliated high school under the two universities' partnership agreement.
The kindergarten and schools attended by the prince are all in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.
Asked about this, Prince Hisahito said that he feels a little sad because he is leaving the place where he studied for 15 years.
Still, he added, "I think I was able to make unforgettable friends." According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess also attended the ceremony, during which Prince Hisahito stood up when his name was called out, just like other graduating students.
The parents of the young prince released a statement through the agency, expressing their deep gratitude for many people who supported their son's growth and showed kindness to him.
In line with the graduation, the agency released three photos of Prince Hisahito practicing in the high school's badminton club.
He attended the club a few days a week until the early summer of his third year at the school.
The prince also participated in badminton tournaments outside the school.
Since he did not experience a class reshuffle during the three years at the high school, the prince interacted well with his classmates through various school events and club activities, according to people close to him.
