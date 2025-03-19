Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full ceasefire

Ukraine said it would support the scaled-back agreement, which would require both countries to hold off firing on each other's energy infrastructure for about a month. Experts said Putin avoided making significant concessions in what could be a play for time as Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine.

The White House said talks aimed at a broader peace plan would begin immediately, following a lengthy call between Trump and Putin on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether Ukraine would be involved in those talks, which will take place in the Middle East and cover a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea as well as a complete ceasefire and a permanent peace deal.

Putin ordered the Russian military to stop attacks against energy sites after speaking with Trump, the Kremlin said.

But he raised concerns that a temporary ceasefire might allow Ukraine to rearm and mobilize more soldiers, and doubled down on his demand that any resolution required an end to all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, according to a Kremlin statement.

Trump told Fox News aid to Ukraine did not come up in the conversation.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would support the proposal to stop strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure for 30 days. He said Russia launched more than 40 drones late on Tuesday, hitting a hospital in Sumy and other areas, including the Kyiv region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital.

"Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war," Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.