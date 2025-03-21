Sudanese army says it has control of presidential palace in Khartoum

The army had long been on the back foot but has recently been making gains and has retaken territory in the centre of the country from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, the RSF has consolidated control in the west, hardening battle lines and moving the country towards de facto partition. The RSF is working to set up a parallel government in areas it controls, although that is not expected to receive widespread international recognition.

The army said it had also taken control of ministries and other key buildings in central Khartoum. Military sources said RSF fighters had withdrawn about 400 metres away.

The RSF had rapidly seized the palace in Khartoum, along with the rest of the city, after war broke out in April 2023 over the paramilitary's integration into the armed forces.