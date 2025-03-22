South Korea’s total debt hits record high, among world’s highest

South Korea’s total debt — comprising household, corporate and government obligations — rose by 4 % in the third quarter of last year, surpassing 6.2 quadrillion won ($4.24 trillion), according to data from the Bank for International Settlements released on Thursday. The figure amounts to 2.5 times the country’s gross domestic product.

By the end of the third quarter of last year, Korea’s non-financial sector credit reached 6,222 trillion won, up 4.1 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, and a rise of 0.9 per cent from the previous quarter.

Non-financial sector credit, often referred to as total debt, encompasses the total amount of outstanding debts held by households, non-financial businesses and governments, excluding the financial sector. This measure is based on financial circulation statistics and is used for international comparisons of credit levels among countries.