Korea to launch crackdown on organized crime involving foreign nationals

Authorities from the National Office of Investigation say the operation comes in response to a recent rise in highly organized and increasingly sophisticated criminal operations linked to foreign nationals, particularly in areas such as drug trafficking and vehicle theft.

The police announced that the focus will be on dismantling organized crime groups, targeting economic crimes that impact livelihoods and cracking down on drug-related offences. Officials emphasized that many of these operations are no longer isolated incidents, but instead coordinated by country or region and structured as illegal enterprises.

To respond effectively, joint investigation teams composed of national and local police officers will be deployed from the early stages of any criminal incidents involving organized foreign groups.