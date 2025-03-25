Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies, leaving new appointee in charge

Han, 63, became chief executive officer of South Korea's biggest company in 2022 and was also in charge of its consumer electronics and mobile devices division.

Jun was appointed as Samsung's co-CEO just last week at its annual shareholders meeting following his promotion in 2024 to lead its semiconductor division, which has been lagging behind rivals like SK Hynix and TSMC in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

Samsung said in a stock exchange filing that Jun would be the sole CEO of the company after Han's death.

Samsung shares were down 0.5% in line with the broader South Korean market.

The world's biggest memory chipmaker has been suffering from weak earnings and a sagging share price in recent quarters after falling behind rivals in advanced memory chips and contract chip manufacturing, which have enjoyed strong demand from AI projects. Samsung has also ceded its smartphone market crown to Apple.