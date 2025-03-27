Ukraine and Russia's truce agreements run into trouble within hours

ACTIONS, NOT WORDS

Diplomats have told Reuters that most of the curbs the Kremlin says should be lifted before a Black Sea truce comes into effect relate to European Union sanctions and restrictions.

The EU said it was not targeting trade in food, grain or fertilisers in any way and made clear it would not budge on sanctions while Russian forces remained in Ukraine.

"The end of the Russian unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine would be one of the main preconditions to amend or lift sanctions," a spokesperson for the European Commission said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said an accord on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to ensure the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure would be "a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains".

European nations trying to create security arrangements for Ukraine are shifting from sending troops to alternative ways of protecting Ukraine's skies, seas and borders as they face political and logistical constraints, officials told Reuters.

A senior European defence official said everything would depend on prospects for a ceasefire, adding that he was not optimistic.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking in Poland, said normalisation of the West's relations with Russia would not happen after the war in Ukraine ended but would "take decades because there is a total lack of confidence".

Nightly Russian drone attacks have been a feature of life in Ukrainian cities for many months. So have power outages, as missiles have hammered the power grid, although Russian attacks have targeted gas facilities more recently. Kyiv has used drones to hit Russian oil facilities to strike back at its larger foe.

Ukraine's statements on Wednesday did not say whether Russia had hit energy infrastructure with its latest attack.

At least 15 explosions detonated in Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih overnight during a Russian drone attack, though no one was killed or injured, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration.

Seven Russian drones were shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, its governor said. Mykolaiv port provides access to the Black Sea and has been closed since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of attacks from either side.

Reuters