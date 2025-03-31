Japan sends staff to Myanmar after earthquake

MONDAY, MARCH 31, 2025
|
Jiji Press

The Japanese government has sent officials to Myanmar to coordinate on the planned dispatch of an emergency relief team to the Southeast Asian nation hit by a magnitude-7.7 earthquake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

The officials comprise of medical personnel and staff of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Hayashi told a press conference.

Hayashi also said that the Japanese government will provide emergency relief supplies to affected people in Myanmar.

A Japanese national has been unaccounted for in the earthquake.

 

The Japanese government has been working to check if there are any other Japanese people affected by the earthquake, Hayashi said, adding, "We will take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals."

Japan sends staff to Myanmar after earthquake

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy