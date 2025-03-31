Japan sends staff to Myanmar after earthquake

The officials comprise of medical personnel and staff of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Hayashi told a press conference.
Hayashi also said that the Japanese government will provide emergency relief supplies to affected people in Myanmar.
A Japanese national has been unaccounted for in the earthquake.
The Japanese government has been working to check if there are any other Japanese people affected by the earthquake, Hayashi said, adding, "We will take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals."
