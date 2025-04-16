Japan PM Ishiba to visit Vietnam, Philippines from April 27

The trip comes at a time when China is cosying up to Southeast Asian countries, amid growing distrust of the United States in light of President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited Vietnam and Malaysia, but Japan is hoping to counter Beijing through stronger cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In Vietnam, Ishiba is scheduled to meet with To Lam, General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, and other top officials to inform them that Tokyo plans to make the country eligible for its official security assistance framework, which provides defence equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.