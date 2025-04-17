Uncertainty remains as Japan, US begin tariff talks

While the two sides agreed to seek an early deal, US President Donald Trump's negotiating strategy is unpredictable.
The Japanese side was rattled by Trump's surprise attendance at Wednesday's meeting between Japanese economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa and US officials.
The president abruptly announced on social media in the morning that he would join the ministerial meeting.
Akazawa heard the news on his flight to the United States.
In Tokyo, Ishiba hastily held talks with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and other aides to discuss a response.
The meeting's venue was also changed from the US Treasury Department to the White House.
Akazawa had to face Trump and his cabinet members in the Oval Office.
"It was a negotiating tactic," said a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official.
However, Trump warmly welcomed Akazawa, saying that talks with Japan were a top priority.
Emerging from the meeting with a look of relief, Akazawa said, "(Trump) was a kind person who did not make me feel that he was meeting someone of lower rank."
"(The president's attendance) was unheard of in ordinary diplomatic protocol," said a source close to Ishiba.
"Since this meeting was primarily aimed at understanding the other side's true intention, I think it turned out well."
Meanwhile, details of the meeting have not been released. But as the meeting is believed to have covered Japan's alleged nontariff barriers in auto trade and possible further opening of its agricultural market, a Japanese official accompanying Akazawa said, "Overall, the talks were tough."
According to a Japanese government source, Trump made uncertain claims, such as that Japan's trade surplus with the United States is as high as 120 billion dollars and that there are no US-made cars in Japan.
It remains unclear what is and is not in the scope of negotiations. Issues such as Japan's defence spending and the dollar-yen exchange rate may be on the agenda in future talks.
One economy-related government official noted the difficulty of preparing for negotiations with the Trump administration, saying, "We don't know how things will turn out until a meeting."
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Japan was first in line to negotiate with the United States.
As tariff negotiations with Japan will become a model for those with other countries, the United States is unlikely to make easy concessions in talks with Japan.
With the 90-day suspension of additional US reciprocal tariffs set to expire in early July, many in the Japanese government believe it will ultimately be up to Ishiba to talk with Trump in person to strike a deal.
"While seeing how ministerial-level talks progress, I myself will travel to the United States at the most appropriate time to meet directly with Trump," the prime minister told reporters on Thursday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters