Uncertainty remains as Japan, US begin tariff talks

While the two sides agreed to seek an early deal, US President Donald Trump's negotiating strategy is unpredictable.

The Japanese side was rattled by Trump's surprise attendance at Wednesday's meeting between Japanese economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa and US officials.

The president abruptly announced on social media in the morning that he would join the ministerial meeting.

Akazawa heard the news on his flight to the United States.

In Tokyo, Ishiba hastily held talks with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and other aides to discuss a response.

The meeting's venue was also changed from the US Treasury Department to the White House.