Japan logs trade deficit of 5,221 billion yen in FY 2024

Its customs-cleared trade surplus with the United States came to 9,005.3 billion yen as exports hit a record high.

The ministry will continue watching imports and exports after failing to find any clear sign of the expected impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policy in the latest trade data.

Japan's total exports increased 5.9 % to 108,934.6 billion yen, exceeding 100 trillion yen for two years in a row and breaking their record.

Semiconductor-making equipment for Taiwan fared well.

Exports to the United States rose 3.8 % to 21,648.2 billion yen.