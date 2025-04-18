California sues Trump administration to block tariffs

Trump imposed 10% tariffs on goods from all countries and higher tariffs for countries the administration says have high barriers to US imports, most of which he later paused for 90 days. He also imposed a 145% tariff on China, with exceptions for certain electronics.

China has retaliated with a 125% tariff against the US, and the European Union has approved tariffs to retaliate as well, though they are currently paused.

The US Constitution vests the authority to impose tariffs in Congress, and the law that Trump cites as authority for his new tariffs, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), does not allow the president to "tax all goods entering the United States on a whim," the state said in its lawsuit.

"President Trump's new tariff regime has already had devastating impacts on the economy, creating chaos in the stock and bond markets, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization in hours, chilling investment in the face of such consequential Presidential action with no notice or process, and threatening to push the country into recession," the lawsuit said.