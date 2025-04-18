US in hurry to strike deal: Japan\'s tariff negotiator

Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator, travelled to the United States earlier this week to hold the first ministerial meeting of Japan-US negotiations on Trump's tariffs, but the president surprisingly attended the tariff talks.
Trump's attendance was "a sign that (the United States) wants to speed up the negotiations," Akazawa said at a press conference.
"We're not going to make a quick deal," Akazawa said.
"It's difficult to say how long it will take to bridge the gap (between the two sides)."
Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport earlier in the day, Akazawa noted, "I said what must be said from the Japanese side, including that the US tariff measures are deeply regrettable and that we strongly seek a review of the series of measures."
"I will thoroughly consider what is best for our country's interests and what is most effective, and work on this with priority and utmost effort," he stressed.
