Japan to start this year\'s Special Heat Stroke Alert system on Wednesday

While the special alert is in effect, municipalities will make air-conditioned facilities designated as cooling shelters open to the public.

Organisers of school events and other activities will be asked to consider cancelling or postponing them.

The ordinary alert system, operated by the Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency, divides the country into 58 districts.

The alert will be issued around 5 pm the previous day or around 5 am that day if the heat stress index is forecast to stand at or above 33 at one or more observation points in a district.

The Special Heat Stroke Alert system was established in 2024.