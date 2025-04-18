Nissan starts new SUV production in Brazil

The Japanese automaker invested an additional 2.8 billion real for the production of the SUVs and an advanced turbo engine model at the plant, according to its announcement Tuesday.
Nissan unveiled the fresh investment plan in November 2023. One of the SUVs is a successor to the Nissan Kicks, a globally popular model, while the other will be exported to other Latin American countries.
A ceremony was held at the factory on Tuesday to celebrate the production launch, with participants including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.
