Nissan to cancel investment in Renault EV company

Renault holds a stake of about 35 % in Nissan, including a portion entrusted to a trust company, while Nissan owns a stake of 15 % in the French company.

The review is aimed at giving each other more flexibility and is not intended to help Nissan raise funds through the sale of Renault shares, according to the Japanese company.

Meanwhile, Renault will acquire in 2025 the 51 % stake it does not yet own in an Indian joint venture with Nissan, in order to make it a wholly owned subsidiary and expand its business in the Indian market.

The Indian company will continue building Nissan SUV models after the transaction.

