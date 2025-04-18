1,454 Stock transactions via hacked accounts found in Japan

During the period, the total amount of stocks and other financial products sold by someone other than the real account holders came to 50.6 billion yen and the purchase amount to 44.8 billion yen at the brokerage firms, including Nomura Securities Co. and Rakuten Securities Inc., the FSA said.

Scam groups are believed to have obtained identities and passwords for accounts by phishing, with customers urged to use their IDs and passwords after being led to fabricated websites similar to those of the firms.