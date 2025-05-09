Inappropriate transactions found at Japan airport terminal

The panel's investigation found that the Tokyo-based subsidiary, Big Wing Co., paid a total of some 400 million yen to the consultant firm over 10 years through 2016 in the guise of commission fees for a massage chair business at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, although actual work was performed by another company.

The payments continued even after the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau warned that they amounted to concealment of income totalling about 100 million yen.

The panel found no evidence that the company sought favours from Koga or his son.