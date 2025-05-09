Nippon Steel forecasts 43 % profit drop for FY 2026 

For the year to March 2026, Nippon Steel did not release a sales estimate, citing the difficulty of calculating the tariffs' impact.

Meanwhile, the company forecast its annual operating profit to slump 41.5 % to 400 billion yen, with the tariffs seen pushing down its operating profit by tens of billions of yen.

For fiscal 2024, which ended this March, Nippon Steel posted an operating profit of 683.2 billion yen, down 21.4 %, and a net profit of 350.2 billion yen, down 36.2 %, on sales of 8,695.5 billion yen, down 1.9 %.

The lower results reflected losses caused by the suspension of a facility at its East Nippon Works, Kashima Area, as well as continued sluggish steel demand.