Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with Silent Myocardial Ischemia

SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2025
|
Jiji Press

Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has been diagnosed with silent myocardial ischemia, a condition of an asymptomatic patient whose blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle is reduced due to excessive exercise, the Imperial Household Agency said Saturday.

The 91-year-old former Emperor returned to the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Saturday after five days of hospitalisation at the University of Tokyo Hospital in where he underwent examinations including an electrocardiogram, X-rays, an echocardiogram and a coronary CT scan.

He will receive new drug treatment while avoiding excessive exercise. Doctors will need to observe his condition with extra caution. He is expected to continue his research on goby fish.

In 2012, then Emperor Akihito underwent coronary artery bypass surgery. In 2022, he was diagnosed with right heart failure. The latest examination revealed that his arteriosclerosis was progressing and his blood flow was deteriorating.

Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, has visited the Emperor Emeritus every day since he was hospitalized on Tuesday. The couple expressed gratitude to hospital staff, according to the agency.

Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with Silent Myocardial Ischemia

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy