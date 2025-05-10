Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with Silent Myocardial Ischemia

The 91-year-old former Emperor returned to the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Saturday after five days of hospitalisation at the University of Tokyo Hospital in where he underwent examinations including an electrocardiogram, X-rays, an echocardiogram and a coronary CT scan.

He will receive new drug treatment while avoiding excessive exercise. Doctors will need to observe his condition with extra caution. He is expected to continue his research on goby fish.