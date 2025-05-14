Trump tariffs deliver blow to Japanese automakers\' outlooks

Some said that the Trump tariffs are expected to cost them several hundred billion yen in terms of operating balance for the year through March 2026.

Also hurt by the yen's strength and intensifying competition in vehicle markets, four of Japan's seven major automakers, most notably Toyota Motor Corp., predict net profit drops.

The other three, including Nissan Motor Co., opted not to announce their forecasts for the time being, citing uncertainties linked to the tariffs.

"We'll end up losing a considerable amount of profit if we don't act," Subaru Corp. President Atsushi Osaki said.