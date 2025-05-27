Euro could become the dollar's alternative, Lagarde says

Unnerved by erratic U.S. economic policy, global investors have been reducing their exposure to dollar assets in recent months, but many have opted for gold instead, not seeing a direct alternative.

In fact, the euro's global role has been stagnant for decades now, since the European Union's financial institutions remain unfinished and governments have shown little appetite to embark on more integration.

"The ongoing changes create the opening for a 'global euro moment,'" Lagarde said at a lecture in Berlin. "The euro will not gain influence by default - it will have to earn it."

For this, Europe needs a deeper, more liquid capital market, must bolster its legal foundations and needs to underpin its commitment to open trade with security capabilities, Lagarde argued.

The dollar's role has been on the decline for years and now makes up 58% of international reserves, the lowest in decades, but still well above the euro's 20% share.