Thailand suspends June deployment of over 2,000 workers to Israel and Iran

In Iran, there are between 200 and 300 Thai nationals, both permanent and temporary residents. Among them, 39 are officially registered as workers, mostly based in Tehran and Isfahan.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or danger to Thai citizens in either country.

“All Thai workers in Israel and Iran are currently safe. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities. The Labour Ministry remains in contact with them and is monitoring the situation 24/7,” Pipat said.

To prepare for a possible evacuation, a special task force has been established at 16 locations across Israel. The fastest and most feasible evacuation route would be by land through the border into Jordan. Air evacuation is not an option at this time due to closed airspace, while sea evacuation is also being considered, although it would take more than 10 hours.

Pipat noted that a “war room” has been set up to monitor developments around the clock. Coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ongoing to ensure immediate support when needed.

The Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry has confirmed that an emergency fund has been prepared. Thai nationals needing support can notify the ministry directly. If the allocated budget proves insufficient, additional funds will be reallocated.