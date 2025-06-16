Thailand suspends June deployment of over 2,000 workers to Israel and Iran

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday (June 16, 2025) addressed growing concerns over Thai nationals amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
He confirmed that 39,500 Thai nationals are currently working in Israel—around 33,000 of whom are legally employed, while approximately 6,500 are undocumented.
Of those, 29,300 are employed in agriculture, 2,500 in construction, and 1,200 in other sectors.
The deployment of additional Thai workers to Israel has been temporarily suspended.
In Iran, there are between 200 and 300 Thai nationals, both permanent and temporary residents. Among them, 39 are officially registered as workers, mostly based in Tehran and Isfahan.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or danger to Thai citizens in either country.
“All Thai workers in Israel and Iran are currently safe. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities. The Labour Ministry remains in contact with them and is monitoring the situation 24/7,” Pipat said.
To prepare for a possible evacuation, a special task force has been established at 16 locations across Israel. The fastest and most feasible evacuation route would be by land through the border into Jordan. Air evacuation is not an option at this time due to closed airspace, while sea evacuation is also being considered, although it would take more than 10 hours.
Pipat noted that a “war room” has been set up to monitor developments around the clock. Coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ongoing to ensure immediate support when needed.
The Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry has confirmed that an emergency fund has been prepared. Thai nationals needing support can notify the ministry directly. If the allocated budget proves insufficient, additional funds will be reallocated.
“The initial evacuation goal is to move workers to a safe third country. If conditions permit, they may remain in Jordan without needing to return to Thailand. However, if workers wish to return, the Thai government will facilitate their journey,” said Pipat.
He added that the planned deployment of 2,000 Thai workers to Israel and Iran in June has been suspended.
The Labour Ministry has also developed a proactive emergency response plan. This includes:
Pipat said the ministry has also held consultations with labour counsellors in Tel Aviv and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to assess the situation on the ground. All workers are confirmed to be safe and have access to adequate food, water, and shelter, with strong cooperation from Israeli authorities.
“At this moment, violence is intensifying. It is impossible to predict when fighting will escalate, cease, or resume. Airstrikes remain a threat, so we urge all Thai nationals to stay in designated safe areas. If sirens sound, seek shelter immediately,” Pipat warned.
“I am deeply concerned. Please do not take selfies or record videos in dangerous areas. If you see rocket activity, remember that shrapnel can cause serious injuries.”