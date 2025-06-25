Dubai commits to 4-day week after trial success

The Dubai government is set to roll out its "Our Flexible Summer" initiative across all 21 government entities this summer, aiming to enhance quality of life, reduce stress, and improve overall job satisfaction among civil servants.
From July 1 to September 12, 2025, public sector employees in Dubai will operate under a flexible working schedule divided into two options:
The initiative builds on a successful 2024 pilot programme, which showed measurable improvements in workplace satisfaction, well-being, and overall productivity.
A people-first approach to modern governance
Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), described the policy as part of a broader vision for modern, human-centred governance.
“This isn’t just a shift in working hours — it’s a reflection of the government’s evolving mindset. We are prioritising employee well-being alongside institutional efficiency,” he said.
Al Falasi added that the scheme is designed to support families during the summer school holidays, ease commuting stress during peak hours, and foster better work-life balance. These goals align with Dubai’s broader public sector transformation strategy, which focuses on creating a more flexible, sustainable, and compassionate working environment.
The expanded rollout also supports the UAE’s “Year of Community” national campaign, which aims to strengthen societal well-being and communal engagement.
Flexible work gains traction, but private sector still cautious
While “Our Flexible Summer” applies only to government agencies, it reflects a growing push by both the Dubai and UAE federal governments to encourage remote work and flexible scheduling in the private sector as well.
A 2024 trial of a four-day workweek, conducted by Dubai authorities in November, showed notable reductions in rush-hour traffic and overall improvements in work-life balance. A federal government white paper released in January 2025 highlighted the economic and social benefits of flexible work models across both public and private sectors.
Globally, interest in reduced-hour or flexible work systems is gaining momentum. Countries such as the UK, Ireland, Japan, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have begun experimenting with shorter workweeks. Notably, Iceland ran a large-scale trial from 2015 to 2019, reducing weekly hours from 40 to 35–36. The result: lower stress, higher productivity, and widespread adoption, with nearly 90% of the workforce now covered by reduced-hour arrangements.
Dubai’s own 2024 pilot received overwhelmingly positive feedback, making this year’s full-scale expansion unsurprising. Government departments now have the autonomy to tailor the flexible framework based on operational needs, signalling a more adaptive and employee-focused public service era.