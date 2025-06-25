Dubai commits to 4-day week after trial success

The initiative builds on a successful 2024 pilot programme, which showed measurable improvements in workplace satisfaction, well-being, and overall productivity.

A people-first approach to modern governance

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), described the policy as part of a broader vision for modern, human-centred governance.

“This isn’t just a shift in working hours — it’s a reflection of the government’s evolving mindset. We are prioritising employee well-being alongside institutional efficiency,” he said.

Al Falasi added that the scheme is designed to support families during the summer school holidays, ease commuting stress during peak hours, and foster better work-life balance. These goals align with Dubai’s broader public sector transformation strategy, which focuses on creating a more flexible, sustainable, and compassionate working environment.

The expanded rollout also supports the UAE’s “Year of Community” national campaign, which aims to strengthen societal well-being and communal engagement.