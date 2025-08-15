Trump hints Putin ready for Ukraine peace but says deal may need second summit

Speaking ahead of his first meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump said he believed both Putin and Zelenskiy were willing to make peace. “We’ll see if they get along,” he told reporters at the White House, while playing down expectations of an immediate ceasefire.

Trump floated the idea of a second round of talks, possibly bringing in European leaders, but added: “Maybe we will, maybe we won’t, I don’t know yet.”

Putin, preparing for the meeting in Anchorage, told senior ministers and security officials that Washington was making “energetic and sincere” efforts to halt the fighting and reach a settlement beneficial to all sides. He indicated nuclear arms control would be part of the agenda, alongside broader security and economic issues.