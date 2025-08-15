Kodak warns it may close after 133 years amid cash crunch

In its second-quarter earnings report on Monday (August 11), Kodak said it lacked “committed financing” and sufficient liquidity to meet its next debt repayment of around US$500 million.

The company’s filing noted that this “raises substantial doubt” over its ability to remain a going concern.

The firm has moved to cut costs, including halting payments into its staff pension scheme, in a bid to free up cash. Kodak added that US tariffs introduced under former president Donald Trump have had little impact on its operations, as most products, including cameras, film, and printing materials, are made domestically.

“In the second quarter, Kodak continued to execute our long-term plan despite challenges from an uncertain business environment,” said chief executive Jim Continenza. A company spokesperson later told US media that Kodak was confident it could repay a significant portion of its term loan ahead of schedule and restructure or refinance the rest.

Shares in Eastman Kodak (KODK) dropped more than 25% in midday trading on Tuesday.