Bridgewater dumps US-listed China holdings amid trade tensions

According to a US regulatory filing on Wednesday, the Connecticut-based firm offloaded its entire positions in roughly 16 Chinese companies and two China-focused exchange-traded funds, worth nearly US$1.5 billion in total. The disclosure, required quarterly for investment managers’ US equity holdings, does not cover Bridgewater’s investments in Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong or onshore mainland exchanges.

The biggest disposals from April to June included 5.7 million shares in e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba, 2.8 million in JD.com, and 2 million in search engine Baidu. At the same time, the hedge fund boosted its stakes in major US tech names such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft.