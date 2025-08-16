Trump–Putin summit ends without Ukraine breakthrough

An eagerly awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded on Friday without any agreement to halt or resolve Moscow’s war in Ukraine, despite both leaders describing their three-hour talks in Alaska as “productive.”

Speaking briefly to the press afterwards, Trump said progress had been made on certain undisclosed issues but declined to offer details, ignoring questions from reporters. “There were many points of agreement and a couple of major ones where we’ve made headway, but haven’t got there yet,” he said, standing before a backdrop reading Pursuing Peace. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

The outcome appeared to fall short of Trump’s two main objectives: securing a ceasefire in Europe’s deadliest conflict in eight decades and arranging a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Putin said he expected Kyiv and its European allies to respond “constructively” to the results of the US–Russia talks, which he hoped would become “a reference point” for resolving the conflict and restoring pragmatic relations between Moscow and Washington. But he repeated Moscow’s long-standing demand that what it calls the “root causes” of the war be addressed before any lasting peace, signalling continued resistance to a truce.