Trump–Putin summit ends without Ukraine breakthrough

An eagerly awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded on Friday without any agreement to halt or resolve Moscow’s war in Ukraine, despite both leaders describing their three-hour talks in Alaska as “productive.”
Speaking briefly to the press afterwards, Trump said progress had been made on certain undisclosed issues but declined to offer details, ignoring questions from reporters. “There were many points of agreement and a couple of major ones where we’ve made headway, but haven’t got there yet,” he said, standing before a backdrop reading Pursuing Peace. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”
The outcome appeared to fall short of Trump’s two main objectives: securing a ceasefire in Europe’s deadliest conflict in eight decades and arranging a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Putin said he expected Kyiv and its European allies to respond “constructively” to the results of the US–Russia talks, which he hoped would become “a reference point” for resolving the conflict and restoring pragmatic relations between Moscow and Washington. But he repeated Moscow’s long-standing demand that what it calls the “root causes” of the war be addressed before any lasting peace, signalling continued resistance to a truce.
While the two leaders met, eastern Ukraine remained under heavy bombardment, with air raid sirens sounding and Russian border regions reporting drone attacks. Zelenskiy has vowed not to cede territory and is pressing for US-backed security guarantees. Trump said he would brief Zelenskiy and NATO leaders on the talks. Kyiv did not immediately comment, but opposition MP Oleksiy Honcharenko claimed Putin had “bought himself more time.”
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský welcomed Trump’s efforts but doubted Putin’s sincerity. “If he were serious about peace, he would not have been attacking Ukraine all day today,” he said.
High-profile start, subdued finish
The summit began with full ceremonial honours as Putin was greeted by Trump on a red carpet at an Alaska air base, with US military jets flying overhead. For Trump, a truce in the war, now in its fourth year, could bolster his image as a global peacemaker and potential Nobel Prize candidate. For Putin, simply securing a face-to-face with a US president since his 2022 invasion marked a diplomatic win, undercutting Western efforts to isolate him.
Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes involving the deportation of Ukrainian children, accusations Moscow denies. Both sides in the war deny targeting civilians, though thousands, mostly Ukrainians, have been killed, and over a million people have been killed or injured on both sides.
Trump has threatened sanctions on Russia, including secondary measures targeting countries such as India and China that buy its oil, but has so far not acted. On the eve of the talks, Putin dangled the prospect of negotiating a new nuclear arms control pact to replace the last remaining treaty, set to expire in February, though it was unclear if this was discussed.
Zelenskiy and European allies had voiced concerns that Trump might accept a “frozen” conflict and tacitly recognise Russia’s control of occupied Ukrainian territory. Trump sought to allay those fears, saying: “I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I’m here to get them to the table.” He added that a rapid ceasefire was his goal: “I want the killing to stop.”
The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Russian counterparts Yury Ushakov and Sergei Lavrov. Trump, who once claimed he could end the war within 24 hours, admitted the challenge had been greater than expected.
As the meeting ended, Trump thanked Putin and hinted at a possible next encounter. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin replied. Trump joked he might “catch a little heat” for such a visit, but did not rule it out.
Zelenskiy, posting ahead of the summit, called for a “just peace” and reiterated that Russia must take the necessary steps to end the war. “We are counting on America,” he wrote.
