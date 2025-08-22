Nissan to launch all-new Roox minivehicle in autumn

Nissan hopes to boost its sluggish domestic sales by revamping the mainstay minivehicle model for the first time in five years.

The fourth-generation Roox will have a taller body and a roomier interior than the previous model. It will feature new functions for minivehicles, such as a monitor to check the underside of the car body to avoid objects falling on the road, and a support system to prevent collisions with following vehicles on expressways.