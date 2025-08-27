Japan Restaurant Operators Expanding Offerings

Attracting new customers through forays into new areas has become essential for eatery firms as they face limited growth potential in their existing businesses.

Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., a "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurant operator, launched its first ramen shop, Matsutaro, in Tokyo's busy Shinjuku district in July. It expects to attract employees from nearby companies as customers by offering soy sauce ramen at an affordable 680 yen per bowl.

Another gyudon restaurant chain, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., is actively acquiring regional ramen shops.