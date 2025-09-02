Nestlé sacks CEO Freixe over undisclosed office affair

Philipp Navratil, a long-serving executive who most recently headed the Nespresso division, has been appointed to take over immediately.

The dismissal follows an internal probe led by Chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla, which confirmed Freixe’s breach of the firm’s code of conduct.

Initial suspicions of the relationship were raised in the spring via the company’s whistleblowing hotline. Freixe denied the allegations, but a second investigation with external assistance later verified the claims. Nestlé confirmed that he will not receive a severance package.

“This was a necessary step,” Bulcke said, emphasising that the group’s values and governance remain its “strong foundations”. He thanked Freixe for his service to the company.