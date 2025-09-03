Japan Post minivehicles to be halted over improper roll calls

The punishment will be implemented as early as next month at some 100 post offices where violations have been confirmed through a ministry audit. Post offices will be given opportunities to present explanations before the penalty enters into force.
It will be the first time for a ministry penalty to affect the operations of the company's some 32,000 cargo transportation minivehicles. The use of up to half of the vehicles will be halted for a set period at each post office, except at those with only one such vehicle.
To cope with the sharp decrease in available vehicles, Japan Post is expected to increase the outsourcing of pickup and delivery operations.
In June, the ministry revoked the company's general truck transport business license over the scandal, barring it from operating trucks for five years.
Japan Post announced in April that roll calls for mandatory alcohol and health checks of its delivery drivers had been conducted inappropriately at around 2,400 post offices.
The ministry is still conducting the special audit of Japan Post based on the trucking business law. It is expected to issue notices of additional punishment plans within this fiscal year.
Japan Post said it will take appropriate measures to ensure that parcels and other items are delivered to customers despite the planned punishment.
