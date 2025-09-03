Japan Post minivehicles to be halted over improper roll calls

The punishment will be implemented as early as next month at some 100 post offices where violations have been confirmed through a ministry audit. Post offices will be given opportunities to present explanations before the penalty enters into force.

It will be the first time for a ministry penalty to affect the operations of the company's some 32,000 cargo transportation minivehicles. The use of up to half of the vehicles will be halted for a set period at each post office, except at those with only one such vehicle.