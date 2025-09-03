Japan alerting consumers to cash-on-delivery problems

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s ordered a cash-on-delivery golden lantern via a website advertised on a video streaming service. However, a black lantern was delivered. He made phone calls to a product replacement centre specified on the invoice, but the line was always busy. The parcel delivery firm informed him that it was unable to locate the ship-from address. He eventually sought the NCAC's help in May.

According to the Consumer Affairs Centre, the involvement of multiple businesses in cash-on-delivery makes replacement and compensation difficult.

To avoid problems, customers need to check whether the correct contacts are posted on the sellers' websites while gathering information on authentic products they are buying by visiting the official sites of those products' makers before placing cash-on-delivery orders, experts say.

"If you feel something fishy, even just a little bit, don't order it," an NCAC official said.

