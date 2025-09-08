Global LNG market set to shift from shortage to oversupply by 2026

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is approaching a turning point, Bloomberg reported, with years of scarcity since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 expected to give way to a prolonged period of oversupply beginning in 2026.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), LNG output in 2026 will see the largest annual increase since 2019, even as demand growth slows in key markets such as China.

The shift is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for the global energy industry and consumers worldwide.

A major driver of the change is the rapid expansion of US production. Venture Global’s Louisiana facility has begun operations ahead of schedule, boosting first-half 2025 production by 19% year-on-year. ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy’s Golden Pass project is set to start exports late this year after a 12-month delay, while Cheniere Energy is expanding its Corpus Christi plant to add 10 million tonnes of capacity annually.

Qatar, meanwhile, is preparing its largest expansion since 1997 with the North Field East project, expected to begin exports in late 2026.