Sunscreen sales stay hot amid long summer in Japan

"Consumption is being supported by a longer period of strong sunlight during the prolonged summer," a research firm official said.

A Biore-brand sunscreen released by Kao Corp. in March sold at a pace about 40 % faster than expected. It was briefly out of stock at some stores, a company official said.

A powder protecting against ultraviolet rays released by Shiseido Co. in February reached the company's annual shipment target of 320,000 units in just two months. The product was sold out at one point, prompting the cosmetics maker to increase production.