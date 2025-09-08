Japan corporate bankruptcies up for 3 months in row

The number rose to its highest level in 12 years for August, due to soaring material costs and labour shortages, the credit research company said. The data covered failures involving liabilities of 10 million yen or more.

Total liabilities left by failed companies increased 12.8% to 114,373 million yen, marking the first rise in six months. Many cases were smaller bankruptcies with debts of less than 100 million yen.