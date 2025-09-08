Japanese manga in little-known crisis (2)

Copyright management is handled on a case-by-case basis, as policies differ among manga artists. Generally, the museum pays royalties for the commercial use of manga content. However, for public use by the city government, the museum typically obtains free usage rights in exchange for storing and preserving the artists' original drawings.

Currently, the museum can accommodate up to about 700,000 original drawings. Expanding beyond the capacity would require collaboration with additional organisations and personnel to ensure proper archiving and protection.

Oishi emphasised ongoing efforts to "increase the number of allies nationwide in both the public and private sectors," such as by sharing expertise on preservation methods.

Beyond "State-Run Manga Cafe" Label

While facilities such as the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum strive to preserve original manga artwork despite limited budgets and staff, the Japanese government is finally stepping in to address the issue.

Plans are underway to establish a national centre for media arts dedicated to collecting, preserving and exhibiting original works. By around fiscal 2030, a storage facility will be built in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan. In addition, the government intends to create an institution to train specialists in preservation and research.

But the facility's capacity for storing original manga drawings has yet to be determined. An official from the Cultural Affairs Agency said, "Given the sheer volume, it is difficult to comprehensively store all original drawings."

The government is discussing plans to establish a center that would collect not only original manga drawings, but also animation cels, special effects miniatures and game planning documents.

These materials, known as "intermediate products," are by-products created during the content production process. Many of these valuable items have been lost to overseas outflow or have deteriorated over time due to insufficient preservation and limited utilization.

Preserving these works presents unique challenges, however. Unlike traditional cultural assets such as Buddhist statues and Japanese paintings, there is limited expertise in conserving and restoring original manga drawings and game documents, which have a relatively short history.

"For example, when it comes to original drawings on paper with film-based screentones, the conditions that cause deterioration differ between the film and the paper," the agency official said. "It is therefore necessary to explore appropriate preservation methods."

The government's efforts to preserve original manga drawings were once criticised as little more than running a "state-sponsored manga cafe." Nevertheless, attitudes have shifted significantly in recent years.

"As more people have grown up with anime and manga from a young age, there is now a broader understanding that these are important cultural assets worthy of preservation," an official explained.

"Creators who are inspired by classical works can go on to produce new creations," the official added. "As a nation, we are determined to safeguard these creative legacies and support Japan's content industry."

By Riku Nagata

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]