Japanese manga in little-known crisis (2)

In a two-part series, Jiji Press examines the unsettling risks facing a nation celebrated as a global "manga superpower," and highlights the efforts underway to preserve its irreplaceable manga heritage.
FOCUS: Efforts Underway to Preserve Original Manga Drawings
With concerns growing over the potential loss of original manga drawings in Japan, new initiatives are being launched to preserve celebrated manga heritage, underscoring a growing commitment to safeguarding these cultural treasures for future generations.
In northeastern Japan, a public museum has been working to preserve and digitise original manga artwork. The Japanese government has recently joined the preservation efforts, albeit later than some had hoped, signalling official recognition of the importance of manga as an irreplaceable cultural asset.
Located in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum has been dedicated to collecting and preserving original manga artwork since 2015. Today, the museum claims to house the world's largest collection of original manga drawings, with approximately 490,000 pieces in its archives.
Its impressive collection features original works by the late Takao Saito, creator of "Golgo 13," alongside pieces by other renowned artists such as Naoki Urasawa and Akiko Higashimura.
Preserving these invaluable drawings is a meticulous process divided into three main stages. First, detailed information about each piece, such as any damage or missing pages, is carefully recorded. Next, the drawings are digitised with high-resolution scanners to ensure their longevity and accessibility. Finally, the originals are securely stored in a specialised repository.
During the digitisation process, original drawings are scanned at a resolution three times higher than that used for standard publication printing. Each drawing takes about 10 minutes to digitise. "If we use the same resolution as for publication printing, the image quality suffers when the works are enlarged for exhibitions," Takashi Oishi, director of the museum, explained.
After digitisation, the original drawings are stored in a climate-controlled repository where both humidity and temperature are strictly regulated. To prevent the acidification of the paper, which leads to deterioration, the museum takes additional protective measures. Neutral paper is placed between each sheet, and the drawings are stored in envelopes or boxes to ensure their long-term preservation.
Operated by the city government, the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum sustains its extensive manga archiving project through a variety of initiatives. The museum holds special exhibitions and produces original merchandise, with proceeds supporting the costly preservation efforts.
Beyond its role as an archive, the museum actively contributes to regional revitalisation. Manga characters from its collection are featured in the city's public relations magazines and even appear on official buses.
Copyright management is handled on a case-by-case basis, as policies differ among manga artists. Generally, the museum pays royalties for the commercial use of manga content. However, for public use by the city government, the museum typically obtains free usage rights in exchange for storing and preserving the artists' original drawings.
Currently, the museum can accommodate up to about 700,000 original drawings. Expanding beyond the capacity would require collaboration with additional organisations and personnel to ensure proper archiving and protection.
Oishi emphasised ongoing efforts to "increase the number of allies nationwide in both the public and private sectors," such as by sharing expertise on preservation methods.
While facilities such as the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum strive to preserve original manga artwork despite limited budgets and staff, the Japanese government is finally stepping in to address the issue.
Plans are underway to establish a national centre for media arts dedicated to collecting, preserving and exhibiting original works. By around fiscal 2030, a storage facility will be built in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan. In addition, the government intends to create an institution to train specialists in preservation and research.
But the facility's capacity for storing original manga drawings has yet to be determined. An official from the Cultural Affairs Agency said, "Given the sheer volume, it is difficult to comprehensively store all original drawings."
The government is discussing plans to establish a center that would collect not only original manga drawings, but also animation cels, special effects miniatures and game planning documents.
These materials, known as "intermediate products," are by-products created during the content production process. Many of these valuable items have been lost to overseas outflow or have deteriorated over time due to insufficient preservation and limited utilization.
Preserving these works presents unique challenges, however. Unlike traditional cultural assets such as Buddhist statues and Japanese paintings, there is limited expertise in conserving and restoring original manga drawings and game documents, which have a relatively short history.
"For example, when it comes to original drawings on paper with film-based screentones, the conditions that cause deterioration differ between the film and the paper," the agency official said. "It is therefore necessary to explore appropriate preservation methods."
The government's efforts to preserve original manga drawings were once criticised as little more than running a "state-sponsored manga cafe." Nevertheless, attitudes have shifted significantly in recent years.
"As more people have grown up with anime and manga from a young age, there is now a broader understanding that these are important cultural assets worthy of preservation," an official explained.
"Creators who are inspired by classical works can go on to produce new creations," the official added. "As a nation, we are determined to safeguard these creative legacies and support Japan's content industry."
By Riku Nagata
